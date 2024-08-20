Published 12:15 IST, August 20th 2024
22-Year-Old Nursing Student Found Dead at Her PG Accommodation in East Delhi, Suicide Suspected
Her family members were informed and the body would be handed over to them after post-mortem examination on Tuesday, they said.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
