Published 12:48 IST, November 20th 2024
23-Year-Old Haryana Man Arrested For Sexually Harassing Woman on Goa-Bound Flight
The police officials said that the incident took place on Tuesday on board the Air India flight from Delhi to Goa, between 11 am and 1:20 am, PTI reported.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representative image | Image: Representational
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
12:48 IST, November 20th 2024