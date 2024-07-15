Published 20:48 IST, July 15th 2024
23-Yr-Old Woman Dies By Suicide After Jumping Into Sea Near Intercontinental Hotel at Marine Drive
A 23-year-old woman allegedly ended her life on Monday morning by jumping into the sea at Marine Drive in South Mumbai.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Radhika Dhawad
23-Yr-Old Woman Working With IT Firm Dies By Suicide After Jumping Into Sea at Mumbai's Marine Drive | Image: PTI
20:40 IST, July 15th 2024