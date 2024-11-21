Published 16:36 IST, November 21st 2024
24-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide In Telangana, Takes Fatal Jump From 13th Floor
In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old man committed suicide in the Rangareddy district of Telangana, police said on Thursday.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
24-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide In Telangana, Takes Fatal Jump From 13th Floor | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
16:36 IST, November 21st 2024