sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Arvind Kejriwal | Air Pollution | Ukraine-Russia Conflict | India-Canada Row | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 24-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide In Telangana, Takes Fatal Jump From 13th Floor

Published 16:36 IST, November 21st 2024

24-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide In Telangana, Takes Fatal Jump From 13th Floor

In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old man committed suicide in the Rangareddy district of Telangana, police said on Thursday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
24-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide In Telangana, Takes Fatal Jump From 13th Floor
24-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide In Telangana, Takes Fatal Jump From 13th Floor | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

16:36 IST, November 21st 2024