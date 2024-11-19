Published 17:33 IST, November 19th 2024
24-Year-Old Man Kills Girlfriend Days After Her Marriage, Ends Own Life In UP's Pratapgarh
According to Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, Udayraj was in a relationship with Jyoti, who had married someone else just five days ago.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
24-Year-Old Man Kills Girlfriend Days After Her Marriage, Ends Own Life In UP's Pratapgarh | Image: ANI
17:33 IST, November 19th 2024