Angul : Online gaming addiction is a growing concern in India's digital age. With the rise of multiplayer games and virtual communities, many individuals find themselves spending excessive amounts of time immersed in virtual worlds. There have been cases where this addiction has led people to take their own lives.



A similar case came to light from Odisha's Angul district where a 24-year-old man slit his own throat using a blade after losing a mobile phone game thrice.

The man, identified as Soumya Ranjan Nayak, is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Cuttack, where his condition is claimed to be serious.

The incident occurred on Saturday in Jereng village, the police said.

The officials added that Soumya's parents rushed him to the district's government hospital, where doctors shifted him to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.