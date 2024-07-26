Published 12:02 IST, July 26th 2024
24-Year-Old Thane Woman Uses Forged Documents to Get Pakistani Visa, Arrested
Sanam Khan, also known as Nagma Noor Maqsood, was arrested by the Vartak Nagar police on Thursday after three days of questioning, he said.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
24-Year-Old Thane Woman Uses Forged Documents to Get Pakistani Visa, Arrested | Image: ANI (Representative Image)
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:02 IST, July 26th 2024