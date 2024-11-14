sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:23 IST, November 14th 2024

25 Injured After Bus Carrying 60 Workers Overturns in UP's Pilibhit

Station House Officer Deepak Kumar said the bus was transporting around 60 workers from Nawabganj and nearby villages in Bareilly district to a kiln in Bihar.

Reported by: Digital Desk
UP Bus Accident | Image: X
14:23 IST, November 14th 2024