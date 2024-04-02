The accused has been arrested. | Image: Freepik

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman with an iron rod after she turned down his marriage proposal in Mumbai.

The 30-year-old woman has been admitted to the ICU. The accused has been identified as Mohd Harun Idris.

Police have registered a case registered Under Section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder).

The accused has been sent to police custody till April 4.

