Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 15:01 IST
Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Attacks Woman With Iron Rod for Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Held
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The accused has been arrested. | Image:Freepik
Mumbai: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman with an iron rod after she turned down his marriage proposal in Mumbai.
The 30-year-old woman has been admitted to the ICU. The accused has been identified as Mohd Harun Idris.
Police have registered a case registered Under Section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder).
The accused has been sent to police custody till April 4.
Published April 2nd, 2024 at 15:00 IST
