256 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, no death
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Thane, Jun 5 (PTI) Thane has reported 256 new COVID-19 cases, raising the infection tally in the Maharashtra district to 7,10,842, an official said on Sunday.
These new cases were recorded on Saturday, he said.
The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895 and the COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent, he said.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 1,63,612 and the death toll at 3,407, another official said. PTI COR GK GK
