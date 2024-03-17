×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

259 Roads, Including Five National Highways, Closed in Himachal as MeT Warns of Weather Disturbance

From Thursday, March 21, onwards, the local MeT office has predicted a wet spell in Himachal Pradesh as a fresh weather disturbance sets in.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Himachal Pradesh is expected to witness a wet spell from March 21 onwards.
Himachal Pradesh is expected to witness a wet spell from March 21 onwards. | Image:PTI/ Representational
Shimla: Even as a total of 259 roads, including five national highways, remain closed to vehicular traffic in the state of Himachal Pradesh, the local MeT department has warned of a fresh weather disturbance likely to affect the state from Monday onwards. "A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from Monday while another such disturbance would affect the region from the night of Wednesday," the MeT office said on Sunday. 

For Monday and Tuesday, the MeT office predicted rain and snow in isolated areas of the state, particularly in the higher hills. Moreover, there is also a prediction of a wet spell in Himachal from Thursday, March 21, onwards. 

A maximum of 237 roads are blocked in Lahaul and Spiti, nine in Kinnaur, five in Chamba, four in Kullu, two in Mandi and one each in Shimla and Kangra districts, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Meanwhile, the higher reaches and tribal areas received mild snow, and Gondla and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district received traces of snow.

Kukumseri was the coldest at night, recording a low of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius while Una with a high of 29.8 degrees Celsius was hottest during the day. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 17th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

