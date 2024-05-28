Advertisement

New Delhi: As the national capital is reeling under severe heat wave conditions amid soaring temperatures, at least 26 government hospitals in Delhi have been instructed to reserve beds for heat stroke patients. These 26 hospitals run by the Delhi government will reserve 2 beds each to assist patients hit by the heat stroke. The Health Minister of Delhi, Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday made the announcement about reserving beds at the government hospitals.

Among these 26 government hospitals, the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital will reserve five beds for such patients at the hospital.

Heat Wave Conditions Likely to Prevail in Delhi For Next 4 Days: IMD

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, on Monday, announced about the facility being made at the hospitals after holding a meeting with Health department officials to discuss the fire incident of the newborn baby care hospital in the Vivek Vihar area, during which seven newborns were killed. The meeting was also about discussing the ongoing heatwave conditions and steps being taken to tackle it.

Following the meeting, Saurabh Bhardwaj, while talking to media personnel, said, “In view of the ongoing heatwave conditions, 26 government-run hospitals will reserve two beds each for patients while five beds will be reserved at LNJP Hospital.”

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to touch 46 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature, however, stood at 29.2 degrees Celsius, which is 2.6 notches above normal on Monday.

On Sunday, the national capital registered a maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, the weather condition is expected to prevail in the national capital for the next four days.

