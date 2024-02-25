Updated September 10th, 2021 at 18:21 IST
26-year-old commits suicide in UP
A 26-year-old man committed suicide in his house in a village in Muzaffarnagar Friday, police said.
The incident took place in Datyana village that falls under Chapar police station, they said, adding the victim was identified as Himanshu.
His body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation is on.
In another incident, the body of a 60-year-old person was found in an area of the Purkazi police station, police said.
