27-year-old Security Guard Beaten to Death by Two Bike-Borne Men in Ghaziabad, Probe on

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old security guard was allegedly beaten to death by two bike-borne men who accused him of being intoxicated and abusing them.

The incident occurred in Ghaziabad's Matrika Vihar on Friday.

The victim who has been identified as Sunil, was returning home in Noida from work when the two men attacked him and thrashed him black and blue, according to media reports.

During the assault, Sunil's head collided with a pole which led him to lose consciousness and fall to the ground. He was then taken to a hospital nearby but he succumbed to his injuries.

Reports stated that the accused men then fled the scene, the police said.

For now, the police have registered a case and called Sunil's family. Further investigation for the accused bikers is underway.