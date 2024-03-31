×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 20:32 IST

274 Contractors to Face Action over Delay in Jal Jeevan Mission Work in Latur District

A total of 274 contractors will face action over alleged delay in carrying out the work under the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ in Maharashtra’s Latur district, an official said on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hyderabad To Face Bengaluru-Like Water Crisis? Here's What Telangana HC Said
274 Contractors to Face Action over Delay in Jal Jeevan Mission Work in Latur District | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
A total of 274 contractors will face action over alleged delay in carrying out the work under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Sunday.

Jal Jeevan Mission is a central programme envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual tap connections to all households in rural India.

The officials said there were complaints of delay in the work under the programme.

He said that Chief Executive Officer of Latur Zilla Parishad Anmol Sagar has ordered action as per government rules against 274 such contractors for failing to do their work on time.

In August last year, Latur MP Sudhakar Shrangare had demanded a probe alleging sub-standard work in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme in the district. 

Published March 31st, 2024 at 20:32 IST

