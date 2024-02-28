Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

28 Children Fall Sick After Taking Anti-Filaria Medicine In A Primary School Of Amethi

Health workers in a primary school of Amethi gave anti-filaria tablets after which 28 children fell sick, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anshuman Singh said, read

Rishi Shukla
28 children fall ill after consuming anti-filaria medicine in primary school of Amethi
28 children fall ill after consuming anti-filaria medicine in primary school of Amethi | Image:representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Amethi: Twenty-eight children have fallen ill after consuming medicine meant to treat filariasis in a government primary school in Udwa here, officials told PTI.

They have been admitted to the Community Health Center, where their condition was stated to be out of danger, they said.

On Tuesday, health workers gave anti-filaria and deworming tablets to children at the primary school after which 28 of them fell ill, Chief Medical Officer Dr Anshuman Singh told PTI.

Singh said anti-filaria and deworming tablets can trigger symptoms like fever, pain in joints, swelling on the face. At present, everything is under control, he said.

Girish Kumar, principal of the primary school, said that children are being given medicines as part of a ongoing campaign to eradicate filariasis. Kumar said he received information that some children had fever and some had pain in their knees and legs this morning.

Health workers were immediately alerted after this and all children were taken to the Community Health Center in Fursatganj, he said.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 18:53 IST

