A 28 year-old-man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Gurugram, police said on Thursday.

According to the preliminary investigation, it could be a case of murder due to theft as the victim's newly-purchased four-wheeler and his mobile phone were missing, they said.

The police identified the deceased as Rakesh Gurjar, a native of Alwar in Rajasthan.

“Around 7:40 am today (Thursday), he was found shot dead on Lokra-Kapriwas road... A bullet shell was recovered from the spot,” a police official said.

Rakesh's body was handed over to his family members after the postmortem, the official said.

“My brother had bought a Maruti Eeco van around a month ago and used it as taxi. On Wednesday night, he was sitting at a shop and had informed the shopkeeper that he had to pick up a passenger in the morning, but I was shocked when I got a call from the police that my brother had been shot dead. His van and mobile phone were also missing,” Rakesh's brother Babulal said in his complaint.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified accused under sections 302 (murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manesar, Manbir Singh said.

“While the van and the mobile of the deceased are missing, it might be a case of murder due to robbery. But it is a matter of investigation as the cause of the murder is not very clear yet. Our teams are on the job and the picture will be cleared soon,” the DCP said.