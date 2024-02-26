Updated September 17th, 2021 at 22:05 IST
29 fresh COVID-19 cases in Punjab
Punjab on Friday reported 29 fresh coronavirus cases that pushed its infection tally to 6,01,206, according to a medical bulletin.
The death toll remained unchanged at 16,467, the bulletin stated. Of the latest cases, Amritsar reported six, Pathankot five and Jalandhar four.
There are 309 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab, the bulletin said.
Thirty-one more people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,84,430, it said. Meanwhile, Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 65,172 with four fresh cases, the bulletin said.
The union territory has reported 818 deaths so far, it said.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh stands at 34, while 64,320 people have recovered from the disease so far, according to the bulletin.
