Advertisement

Punjab on Friday reported 29 fresh coronavirus cases that pushed its infection tally to 6,01,206, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 16,467, the bulletin stated. Of the latest cases, Amritsar reported six, Pathankot five and Jalandhar four.

There are 309 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab, the bulletin said.

Thirty-one more people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,84,430, it said. Meanwhile, Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 65,172 with four fresh cases, the bulletin said.

The union territory has reported 818 deaths so far, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh stands at 34, while 64,320 people have recovered from the disease so far, according to the bulletin.