Updated April 12th, 2024 at 12:29 IST

IIT-Guwahati: 2nd-Year BTech Student From Bihar Found Dead at Hostel

The deceased student has been identified as Saurabh, studying in the Computer Science Department.

Reported by: Digital Desk
IIT-Guwahati: 2nd-Year BTech Student Found Dead at Hostel | Image:ANI
Guwahati: Amid rising cases of suicides among students, another such case has been reported from an IIT campus. A second-semester student of IIT-Guwahati allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from ceiling fan in his hotel room, police said.

The deceased student has been identified as Saurabh, studying in the Computer Science Department.

According to Kamrup's Superintendent of Police, Ranjan Bhuyan, the body was found hanging inside his room at Dihing hostel on Wednesday. Police have also recovered a suicide note written by the deceased.

"He stated in the note that no one is responsible for his death. Prima facie it does not look like any foul play is involved. However, we are continuing our investigation to find more details," news agency PTI quoted the SP as saying.

After post-mortem and due legal formalities, the body has been sent with his parents to his hometown Samastipur in Bihar, the SP said.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published April 12th, 2024 at 12:29 IST

