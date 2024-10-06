sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:29 IST, October 6th 2024

3 Arrested by Mumbai Police in NCP Leader's Murder in Byculla

Three people have been arrested by Mumbai Police in the murder of NCP (Ajit Pawarfaction) leader Sachin Kurmi in Byculla on Sunday

Reported by: Digital Desk
Three people have been arrested by Mumbai Police in the murder of NCP (Ajit Pawarfaction) leader Sachin Kurmi in Byculla on Sunday | Image: PTI
  • 1 min read
14:29 IST, October 6th 2024