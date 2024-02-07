Advertisement

Bengaluru: A 12-year-old missing boy, identified as Parinav, who went unreachable from a coaching centre in Bengaluru on January 21, was found in Hyderabad's Nampally metro station today, January 24, three days later he went missing.

Thanking the public for their support in helping find her son, Parinav's mother said the family will be picking him up shortly from Hyderabad.

Initially, the Whitefield Police Station cops on Tuesday had written on social media, “If anybody found this guy, anywhere plz take him to nearest police station or contact below given numbers. Last we found him in Majestic bus stop at 4.39 pm on Jan 21."

They later shared an update on the matter, uploading a video of the missing boy on Wednesday morning, writing, “Thank you everyone, this boy was found at Hyderabad, parents are on the way to pick him up...once again thank you for all your support.”

CCTV footages revealed that the the missing boy was seen at Yelmur and Majestic bus stop before he allegedly travelled to Hyderabad via Mysuru. Social media reports claimed that he was allegedly trying to sell a rectangular object to strangers in exchange for money.

How Social Media Turned Parinav's Saviour

The social media, clubbed with public support and police investigation, led to the recovery of missing Parinav. The online users widely shared the ‘missing’ post on their handles which later on Tuesday, went viral with public support.

Among many users, a person wrote on X, “12-year-old Parinav has been missing for more than 24 hours from Bengaluru’s Whitefield. He was last seen at Majestic on Jan 21 around 4.30 pm. His mother sends him an appeal to come back home soon.”

Result of the social media posts was that a Hyderabad resident confronted the boy today morning and confirmed his identity. Police was alerted of the development shortly afterwards.