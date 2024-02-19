3 Dead, 5 Injured as Massive Fire Breaks Out at Bengaluru Perfume Warehouse

Three people died following an incident of a major fire | Image:ANI

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Three people died following an incident of a major fire that erupted in a perfume warehouse near Rayasandra, outskirts.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A massive fire broke out in a perfume warehouse near Rayasandra on the outskirts of Bengaluru city; three died and five people got injured. More details are awaited.



(Earlier visuals)



(Source: Karnataka Police) pic.twitter.com/Bix4UruN5Q — ANI (@ANI)

According to reports, five more people have sustained injuries, and further details are still awaited.