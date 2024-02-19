Updated February 19th, 2024 at 00:09 IST

3 Dead, 5 Injured as Massive Fire Breaks Out at Bengaluru Perfume Warehouse

Three people died following an incident of a major fire | Image:ANI
Bengaluru: Three people died following an incident of a major fire that erupted in a perfume warehouse near Rayasandra, outskirts. 

According to reports, five more people have sustained injuries, and further details are still awaited. 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 00:09 IST