Updated February 19th, 2024 at 00:09 IST
3 Dead, 5 Injured as Massive Fire Breaks Out at Bengaluru Perfume Warehouse
According to reports, five more people have sustained injuries, and further details are still awaited.
Three people died following an incident of a major fire | Image:ANI
Bengaluru: Three people died following an incident of a major fire that erupted in a perfume warehouse near Rayasandra, outskirts.
