Updated January 29th, 2024 at 08:47 IST

3 Dead, 6 Injured in Blast at Firecracker Company in Karnataka’s Belthangady

Belthangady factory blast: The reason behind the blast is unknown. Further investigation into the blast is underway.

Manisha Roy
Further investigation into the blast is underway. (Representative image) | Image:PTI
Bengaluru: A blast was reported at a firecracker manufacturing company at Belthangady in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday evening, leaving three people dead and six others injured.

The deceased have been identified as Vargees (62), Swamy (60) and Chethan (24).

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police, CB Rishyanth, said the reason behind the blast is unknown. As per media reports, the blast occurred at a cracker manufacturing factory set up on a farm owned by Kerala native Basheer. 

Police have taken two people, including Basheer, into custody. The incident happened around 5 pm on Sunday. 

According to sources, nine people were present at the site at the time of the explosion.Locals said the impact of the explosion was felt as far as 4 km. After receiving the information, the fire brigade from Belthangady were pressed into service who carried out the rescue operation. 

Further investigation into the blast is underway. More details are awaited.
 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 06:49 IST

