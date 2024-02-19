Advertisement

Gorakhpur (UP), Apr 13 (PTI) Three people, including two teenaged girls, drowned after a boat carrying them capsized in the Gandak river in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the police, 10 people were going for wheat harvesting in a field across the river in a small boat when it capsized.

A woman and two teenaged girls drowned while seven others were rescued, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kushinagar Sachindra Patel said.

They were identified as Asma Khatoon (38), Gudia (17) and Soni (16) -- all from Paniyahwa area.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a tweet, condoled the death of the three and directed officials to ensure all possible help to their families.

People use boats to cross the river even though it is not permitted, the SP said.

"We will create awareness against it and since the issue is related to livelihood, we will send some suggestions to the government to find a solution," he added. PTI COR SAB NB SMN