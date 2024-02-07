Updated January 26th, 2024 at 23:11 IST
3 Girls Suffer Injuries After Smoke Devices Tied to Legs Explode on Stage During R-Day Celebrations
Three girls were injured after electronic smoke devices tied to their legs exploded during a dance performance at a Republic Day event in Korba in Chhattisgarh.
Korba: Three girls were injured after electronic smoke devices tied to their legs exploded during a dance performance at a Republic Day event in Korba in Chhattisgarh on Friday, a police official said. The three suffered burn injuries on the legs, he added.
"The event was held in Ambedkar Stadium in Balco Nagar. The three girls, who are students of a private school, were given first aid at a nearby hospital," the said.
The kin of the girls have not filed any complaint as yet, Balco Nagar Police Station official Nitin Upadhyay said.
Published January 26th, 2024 at 23:11 IST
