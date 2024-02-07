Three girls suffer injuries after smoke devices tied to legs explode on stage during R-Day taken | Image: Unsplash

Korba: Three girls were injured after electronic smoke devices tied to their legs exploded during a dance performance at a Republic Day event in Korba in Chhattisgarh on Friday, a police official said. The three suffered burn injuries on the legs, he added.

"The event was held in Ambedkar Stadium in Balco Nagar. The three girls, who are students of a private school, were given first aid at a nearby hospital," the said.

The kin of the girls have not filed any complaint as yet, Balco Nagar Police Station official Nitin Upadhyay said.