Updated April 24th, 2022 at 15:31 IST
3 held in Kolkata for involvement in betting racket
Press Trust Of India
India
Kolkata, Apr 24 (PTI) At least three persons were arrested on Sunday from the city’s Park Street area for their alleged involvement in a cricket betting racket, police said.
Several mobile phones and a couple of computers have been seized during a raid based on a tip-off, a senior police officer said.
“The accused were running a cricket betting racket from a house here,” he said.
Further investigation is underway. PTI SCH RBT RBT
