Kolkata, Apr 24 (PTI) At least three persons were arrested on Sunday from the city’s Park Street area for their alleged involvement in a cricket betting racket, police said.

Several mobile phones and a couple of computers have been seized during a raid based on a tip-off, a senior police officer said.

“The accused were running a cricket betting racket from a house here,” he said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI SCH RBT RBT