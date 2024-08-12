Published 10:53 IST, August 12th 2024
3 Held in MP for Jewellery Theft in Jaipur Hotel; Rs 1.45 cr Valuables seized
MP police arrested three Kadiya gang members for stealing Jewellery worth Rs 1.45 crore from a Jaipur hotel. The gang was apprehended after a 48-hour operations
Madhya Pradesh Police Arrest Three Person and Recover Rs 1.45 Crore in Stolen Jewelry from Jaipur Hotel Heist | Image: PTI
