sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | Vinesh Phogat | US Elections | Bihar Stampede | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 3 Held in MP for Jewellery Theft in Jaipur Hotel; Rs 1.45 cr Valuables seized

Published 10:53 IST, August 12th 2024

3 Held in MP for Jewellery Theft in Jaipur Hotel; Rs 1.45 cr Valuables seized

MP police arrested three Kadiya gang members for stealing Jewellery worth Rs 1.45 crore from a Jaipur hotel. The gang was apprehended after a 48-hour operations

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Madhya Pradesh Police Arrest Three Person and Recover Rs 1.45 Crore in Stolen Jewelry from Jaipur Hotel Heist
Madhya Pradesh Police Arrest Three Person and Recover Rs 1.45 Crore in Stolen Jewelry from Jaipur Hotel Heist | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:53 IST, August 12th 2024