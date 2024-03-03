English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 13:41 IST

3, Including 2 Brothers, Electrocuted During Wedding Procession in UP Village

The DJ speaker placed on a trolley was being pulled when it accidentally touched the high tension line, the CO said.

यूपी में मिला दस साल की बच्ची का शव
यूपी बुलंदशहर न्यूज | Image:istock
Kaushambi: A wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh soon turned into a tragedy after three people, including a brother duo, got electrocuted after a DJ speaker came in contact with an overhead high tension wire in a village here, police said. 

The incident took place on Saturday night during a marriage procession in Duhniapur village in Kaushambi police station area, Circle Officer Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma said. The DJ speaker placed on a trolley was being pulled when it accidentally touched the high tension line, the CO said. 

Two brothers Ravi (20) and Rajesh (18) and a labourer Satish (18) who were near the speaker got electrocuted, the officer said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 13:41 IST

Whatsapp logo