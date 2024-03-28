×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 00:09 IST

3 Injured as Bomb Hurled in Odisha's Sambalpur, One Held

At least three persons were injured after a crude bomb was hurled in Sambalpur city of Odisha.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak
3 injured as bomb hurled in Odisha's Sambalpur, one held | Image:Representative
Sambalpur: At least three persons were injured after a crude bomb was hurled in Sambalpur city of Odisha, and an accused was arrested in this connection, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Pirbaba Chhak in the Town Police Station area on Tuesday night when the accused hurled a crude bomb that hit a parked motorcycle, with the splinters injuring three persons standing near the two-wheeler, a senior officer said.

"The injured persons are out of danger. The situation is under control and a detailed probe is underway. One accused has been arrested," Sambalpur Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo told reporters.

Sambalpur district collector Akshay Sunil Agarwal appealed to people to maintain peace and not believe in fake news circulated on social media.

"The situation is under control and police are probing the incident. Don't panic and cooperate with the administration," the collector said in a video message.

Bhamoo and Northen range IG Himansi Lal, in a joint statement, said it was a "clear matter of personal revenge and there is no communal angle involved in it".

Further investigation is going on in the case, they said.

"To take revenge on one Sushil Paika who had allegedly assaulted the father of the accused, he had prepared the bomb and hurled it targeting the motorcycle,” the police statement said. The motorcycle's seat got burnt after the bomb fell on it.

Bhamoo and Lal visited the spot.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the city following the incident. The spot has been cordoned off and central armed forces have also been deployed, a police officer said.

The city witnessed a communal clash in April 2023 during the Hanuman Jayanti procession. One person was killed and several shops were gutted in the riots. 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 00:09 IST

