Updated May 17th, 2022 at 21:06 IST
3 injured in grenade attack on Baramulla wine shop
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Srinagar, May 17 (PTI) At least three people were injured on Tuesday when terrorists hurled a grenade on a newly opened wine shop in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
They lobbed the grenade towards the wine shop at the court road around 8.30 pm, resulting in injuries to three persons, the officials said.
Further details are awaited. PTI MIJ TIR
Published May 17th, 2022 at 21:06 IST
