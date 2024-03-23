Advertisement

Srinagar, May 17 (PTI) At least three people were injured on Tuesday when terrorists hurled a grenade on a newly opened wine shop in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They lobbed the grenade towards the wine shop at the court road around 8.30 pm, resulting in injuries to three persons, the officials said.

Advertisement

Further details are awaited. PTI MIJ TIR