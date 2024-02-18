Updated September 22nd, 2021 at 07:09 IST
3 IPS officers transferred in Punjab
Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) Three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were transferred in Punjab with immediate effect on Tuesday, according to an official order.
Naunihal Singh, who was holding the post of the Ludhiana Police commissioner, has been shifted as the commissioner of Jalandhar Police, the order stated.
He replaces Sukhchain Singh, who has been transferred as the Amritsar commissioner of police.
Sukhchain Singh in turn replaces Vikramjeet Singh Duggal, who is yet to be issued new posting orders.
IPS officer Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ludhiana range), has now been posted as the new Ludhiana commissioner of police. PTI CHS VSD IJT IJT
Published September 22nd, 2021 at 07:09 IST
