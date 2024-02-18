Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 22nd, 2021 at 07:09 IST

3 IPS officers transferred in Punjab

3 IPS officers transferred in Punjab

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) Three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were transferred in Punjab with immediate effect on Tuesday, according to an official order.

Naunihal Singh, who was holding the post of the Ludhiana Police commissioner, has been shifted as the commissioner of Jalandhar Police, the order stated.

Advertisement

He replaces Sukhchain Singh, who has been transferred as the Amritsar commissioner of police.

Sukhchain Singh in turn replaces Vikramjeet Singh Duggal, who is yet to be issued new posting orders.

Advertisement

IPS officer Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ludhiana range), has now been posted as the new Ludhiana commissioner of police. PTI CHS VSD IJT IJT

Advertisement

Published September 22nd, 2021 at 07:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

15 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

15 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

15 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

19 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

21 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

21 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

21 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

21 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

21 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

21 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

21 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pune Traffic Alert: 4 Major Roads To Be Closed Tomorrow On Shivjayanti

    India News21 minutes ago

  2. IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Live: ENG lose their second on 8.2 overs,

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  3. Rakul’s In-Laws, Akshay Kumar Arrive In Goa For Actress' Wedding

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  4. Rajkumar Santoshi Granted Bail In Cheque Bounce Case

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  5. Meta AI model fills missing parts of Mark Zuckerberg’s guitar video

    Tech 28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo