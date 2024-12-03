3 Killed, 1 Injured After Car Plunges into Ravine in Himachal's Shimla

Shimla: Three people were killed and one injured after the car they were travelling in plunged into a ravine in the Rampur subdivision here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Mintu Chauhan (27), his wife Sheetal Chauhan (28) and Alok Sharma (24), while Arun Chauhan (23) sustained injuries in the accident. All four victims belong to Nankhari tehsil, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi.

The accident occurred on Monday night near Bhadrash, about 127 kilometers from Shimla, when Mintu, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge into the ravine, Gandhi said.

A team from Rampur police station reached the scene shortly, recovered the bodies of the deceased and rescued the injured, who is being treated at Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex in Khaneri. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is currently underway, the SP said.