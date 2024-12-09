3 Killed, 1 Injured In Delhi's Vasant Kunj After Truck Crashes Into Parked Bus

New Delhi: In a fatal accident in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, at least three people were killed and another sustained severe injuries after a truck rammed into a parked bus on Monday evening. The deceased included two women and a man, who declared after they were rushed to a nearby hospital. The truck driver also sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered under relevant sections and a probe has been initiated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Southwest Delhi), Surendra Choudhary identified the deceased as Abhishek (19), Nidhi (19) and Kanta Devi (50), all residents of Uttar Pradesh. The bodies have been preserved at the mortuary of a hospital for post-mortem.

DCP Choudhary said, “Today on 09.12.24 at about 4.45 AM, a PCR call regarding a fatal accident was received at the Vasant Kunj North police station. On receipt of the call, police staff rushed to the spot, in front of Lohmod Hotel on NH-48 towards Gurugram where two vehicles, Tata Truck and Ashok Leyland bus were found in an accidental condition.”

“Three dead bodies were also found at the spot. Further, one person was found stuck in the driver seat of the offending truck,” the DCP said. The driver of the truck has been identified as Tofeeq (25), a resident of Rajasthan’s Alwar.

During the enquiry, it was revealed that the deceased persons were removing their luggage from the back side of the bus when they were rammed by the truck coming from behind.