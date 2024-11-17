sb.scorecardresearch
  • 3 Killed, 13 Injured After Bus Overturns on Highway in Rajasthan's Bundi

Published 14:37 IST, November 17th 2024

3 Killed, 13 Injured After Bus Overturns on Highway in Rajasthan's Bundi

Three people died and 13 others were injured after a private bus carrying pilgrims overturned after ramming into a pole on Lalsot-Kota Mega Highway in Rajasthan

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
3 killed, 13 injured after bus overturns on highway in Rajasthan's Bundi | Image: ANI
14:37 IST, November 17th 2024