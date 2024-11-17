Published 14:37 IST, November 17th 2024
3 Killed, 13 Injured After Bus Overturns on Highway in Rajasthan's Bundi
Three people died and 13 others were injured after a private bus carrying pilgrims overturned after ramming into a pole on Lalsot-Kota Mega Highway in Rajasthan
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
3 killed, 13 injured after bus overturns on highway in Rajasthan's Bundi | Image: ANI
