3 Killed, 39 Injured as Bus Plunges into Gorge in Himachal's Kullu

Shimla: A private bus carrying more than 30 passengers plunged into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh 's Kullu district on Tuesday, resulting in three fatalities and 39 injured, according to police.

The bus driver was among the three fatalities when the bus, traveling from Karsog to Kullu's Anni, plunged into a gorge near Shakdler village. Police and locals quickly arrived at the scene to begin rescue operations.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his sorrow over the incident, stating, "The administration has been directed to provide immediate medical aid to the injured. I pray for the departed soul's peace and for the speedy recovery of those hurt in the accident," in a statement shared on X.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S. Raveesh confirmed the driver’s death and said the injured were receiving medical care. "The bus driver died on the spot. The passengers have been moved to the hospital for primary treatment. Our team is on the spot," he said.

Kullu SP Dr. Karthikeyan Gokul Chandran says, "A private bus carrying around 42 people fell 70-80 metres down the hill in the Ani area today. 3 people have died and 39 people were injured...."

Of the 15 injured, 10 in critical condition were rushed to IGMC Shimla while the others were sent to Rampur hospital, according to officials.

The bus was torn into pieces due to the accident and its parts were scattered everywhere.

Further details are awaited.