Updated February 11th, 2024 at 10:09 IST

3 Killed, 16 Injured as Speeding Tanker Ploughs Into Crowd in Sikkim

Sikkim CM announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of those who died in the tragic accident.

Digital Desk
Representational image for a road accident.
The driver of the tanker has been arrested (Representational image for a road accident) | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Gangtok: Three people died whereas 16 others sustained injuries when a speeding milk tanker crashed into a crowd, gathered to play tombola, at Ranipool in Gangtok district in Sikkim, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place at mela ground in Ranipool, about 11 km from here, at around 7.30 pm on Saturday, the police said. The driver of the tanker has been arrested, they said.

All the injured persons were rushed to Central Referral Hospital where doctors declared two persons were brought dead and one succumbed to injuries at the hospital, they said.

Doctors at the hospital said the condition of the five of the injured was "serious".

CM Prem Sing Tamang expresses condolences, announces Rs 5 lakh aid to deceased's kin

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Sing Tamang said he was deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred in Ranipool.

He announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of those who died in the tragic accident.

"We are committed to providing every possible support during this difficult time. My thoughts are with the injured and their families, and I sincerely pray for their swift recovery. I also extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy, and I pray for the departed souls to rest in eternal peace", the CM said in a post on Facebook. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published February 11th, 2024 at 10:09 IST

