3 Killed, 2 Hurt as SUV Overturns Following Tyre Burst in Chhattisgarh
As per preliminary information, the SUV was running at a high speed when it suffered a tyre burst and overturned, he said.
Surajpur: Three persons were killed and two others injured on Friday morning when their Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) overturned following a tyre burst on a highway in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, police said.
The incident happened near Chandrapur village on National Highway-43 when the victims were heading to Ambikapur from Manendragarh after attending a wedding, a police official here said.
As per preliminary information, the SUV was running at a high speed when it suffered a tyre burst and overturned, he said.
The deceased included two women. The trio was identified as Anand Chaudhary (28), a resident of Jharsuguda in neighbouring Odisha, Rita Chaudhary (46) of Ambikapur and Pushpa Manjhi (40) of Korba, he said.
Ajay Nath Chaudhary (38) and his son Aniket (10) sustained serious injuries in the incident and were shifted to a hospital in Surajpur, from where they were referred to a medical college hospital in Ambikapur for further treatment, he said.
Investigation into the matter is underway, he added.
