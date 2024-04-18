Updated April 17th, 2024 at 22:58 IST
3 Killed, 6 Injured as Autorickshaw Overturns in Jharkhand’s Palamu
Three persons were killed and six others injured as their autorickshaw overturned in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, police said.
Medininagar: Three persons were killed and six others injured as their autorickshaw overturned in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, police said.
The accident happened near Pokraha, about 6 km from Medininagar, on the Panki-Medininagar Road, they said.
Sub-divisional Police Officer Manibhusan Pradad said the autorickshaw was overcrowded with 15 passengers on board when it overturned.
A 34-year-old woman and two girls, aged 6 and 8, of Shahpur were killed on the spot, he said.
The injured were admitted to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, he added.
Police seized the autorickshaw and took the driver into custody.
