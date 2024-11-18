Published 16:55 IST, November 18th 2024
3 Killed in Motorcycle Collision in Rajasthan's Bikaner
Three people were killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Monday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
3 Killed in Motorcycle Collison in Bikaner | Image: pti
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
16:55 IST, November 18th 2024