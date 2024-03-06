Updated May 1st, 2022 at 09:59 IST
3 killed in rain-related incidents in south Bengal
3 killed in rain-related incidents in south Bengal
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Advertisement
Kolkata, May 1 (PTI) Three people were killed in rain-related incidents across southern West Bengal, police said on Sunday.
Rains accompanied by a squall hit the southern Bengal districts, including Kolkata, on Saturday evening.
Advertisement
A woman and her son were killed in a lightning strike in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, police said.
A man died as a bamboo gate collapsed on him in Kharagpur in Paschim Medinipur district, they said.
Advertisement
Trees were uprooted in several areas as the squall along with rains brought much relief to the people from the scorching heat. PTI SUS SOM SOM
Advertisement
Published May 1st, 2022 at 09:59 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.