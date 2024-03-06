×

Updated May 1st, 2022 at 09:59 IST

3 killed in rain-related incidents in south Bengal

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
Kolkata, May 1 (PTI) Three people were killed in rain-related incidents across southern West Bengal, police said on Sunday.

Rains accompanied by a squall hit the southern Bengal districts, including Kolkata, on Saturday evening.

A woman and her son were killed in a lightning strike in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, police said.

A man died as a bamboo gate collapsed on him in Kharagpur in Paschim Medinipur district, they said.

Trees were uprooted in several areas as the squall along with rains brought much relief to the people from the scorching heat. PTI SUS SOM SOM

Published May 1st, 2022 at 09:59 IST

