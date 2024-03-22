Advertisement

Kanpur: At least three students were crushed to death by a bus on the Kanpur-Sagar highway in the Patara area of Ghatampur on Friday morning. Several passengers on the bus also sustained injuries when the vehicle fell into a roadside ditch after hitting the students.

According to the preliminary reports, the deceased were in the age group of 22 to 24. The victims were Polytechnic students riding bicycles, who were on their way to the station to take a train to reach their institute in Hamirpur when the bus hit them.

Officials arrived at the site and and rushed the injured students to the nearby Community Health Centre where doctors declared all three students dead.

ACP Ghatampur Ranjit Kumar said, "The UPSRTC bus was heading towards Ghatampur from Kanpur when the accident occurred. The students have been identified as Ankush Prajapati, Deepak Tiwari and Manish Kumar. They all were students of Polytechnic located in Hamirpur. Every day they would park their bicycles at the station and take a train to reach their college."

The police pulled out the bus from the ditch with the help of a crane and sent the dead bodies for post-mortem.