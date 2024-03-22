×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 14:34 IST

3 Killed, Several Injured in a Road Accident in UP's Kanpur

According to the preliminary reports, the deceased were in the age group of 22 to 24.

Reported by: Digital Desk
accident
Image used for representation. | Image:social media
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kanpur: At least three students were crushed to death by a bus on the Kanpur-Sagar highway in the Patara area of Ghatampur on Friday morning. Several passengers on the bus also sustained injuries when the vehicle fell into a roadside ditch after hitting the students.

According to the preliminary reports, the deceased were in the age group of 22 to 24. The victims were Polytechnic students riding bicycles, who were on their way to the station to take a train to reach their institute in Hamirpur when the bus hit them.

Advertisement

Officials arrived at the site and and rushed the injured students to the nearby Community Health Centre where doctors declared all three students dead.

ACP Ghatampur Ranjit Kumar said, "The UPSRTC bus was heading towards Ghatampur from Kanpur when the accident occurred. The students have been identified as Ankush Prajapati, Deepak Tiwari and Manish Kumar. They all were students of Polytechnic located in Hamirpur. Every day they would park their bicycles at the station and take a train to reach their college."

Advertisement

The police pulled out the bus from the ditch with the help of a crane and sent the dead bodies for post-mortem.

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 14:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ways To Keep Your Pet Safe From Fleas And Ticks In Summer

Summer Care For Pets

a few seconds ago
Nicole Kidman

Nicole On Her Dad's Death

a few seconds ago
Representative image of a gun.

J'Khand Bank Robbery

a minute ago
Prince Harry

Prince Harry Interview

a minute ago
Radhika

Radhikka Turns Bridesmaid

a minute ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali Puzzle

7 minutes ago
Fire breaks out in 'Godan Express' near Nashik Road Railway Station

Fire in Train

7 minutes ago
pm modi, Naveen Patnaik

BJP-BJD Alliance Talks

13 minutes ago
Congress Candidate Rohan Gupta

Rohan Gupta Quits Cong

13 minutes ago
Steve Smith

Smith explaining in Hindi

14 minutes ago
Steve Smith's advice to Rohit and Rahul

Steve Smith on IND star

18 minutes ago
Kashmiri Lakes

Kashmiri Lakes

18 minutes ago
Indian women's Hockey team goal keeper Savita Punia

Punia on lost dream

19 minutes ago
MS Dhoni hugs Suresh Raina during IPL 2020

Fleming on the reaction

20 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB Dream 11

5 Records In RCB vs CSK

20 minutes ago
[4:24 PM, 3/22/2024] Amrit: sure sir noted [4:27 PM, 3/22/2024] Arnav Sir Republic: In a Move Likely to Exaceberate Inflation Woes, Egypt Raises Fuel Prices

Egypt Raises Fuel Prices

21 minutes ago
Disney

Disney Castles

22 minutes ago
LS Polls LIVE: Maha Cong leader Nitin Kodwate, his wife Chanda join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Will send you to jail: HC Warns Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Triptii, Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Spotted Shopping Together In Mumbai

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  3. AAP In Crisis After Kejriwal Arrest

    India News18 hours ago

  4. When Big B Celebrated Holi With Raj-Shammi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED in Delhi Liquorgate | LIVE

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo