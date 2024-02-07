Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 13:56 IST

3 Minor Girls Sexually Assaulted by Man in Chennai, Perpetrator on Run

The officials added that the accused who is currently on the run, lured the boy to bring the girls to the terrace.

Digital Desk
Rape
Image used for representative purposes. | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Chennai: A horrifying incident unfolded in Chennai when three minor girls were sexually assaulted by a man.

However, a nine-year-old boy bringing those girls to the man is the more shocking element, police said. The officials added that the accused who is currently on the run, lured the boy to bring the girls to the terrace.

The alleged sexual assaults took place on the terrace.

The incident came to light after the father of one of the girls came forward a filed a police complaint alleging that the kids aged between seven and ten had been sexually assaulted multiple times.

A senior officer said that they suspect the accused to be of the same community.

For now, the Neelangarai Police in Chennai have registered a case under POCSO and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and three teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 13:56 IST

