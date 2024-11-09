sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:58 IST, November 9th 2024

3 Myanmar Nationals Nabbed With More Than 3kg Heroin In Mizoram

Four persons, including three Myanmar nationals, were arrested after 3.8 kg of heroin was seized from their possession in three separate operations in Mizoram.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
3 Myanmar nationals arrested in Mizoram with more than 3kg Heroin
