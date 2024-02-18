Advertisement

Bijapur, Sep 8 (PTI) Police have arrested three Naxals who were allegedly involved in planting IEDs to target security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, an official said on Wednesday.

The ultras, who were nabbed on Tuesday, were also allegedly involved in planting a pressure IED (improvised explosive device) last week near Timmapur village of the district that exploded after a CRPF jawan inadvertently came in contact with it, injuring him seriously, they said.



The cadres were apprehended from Murdanda village under Basaguda police station area, located about 400 km from the state capital Raipur, where a joint team of various security forces was out on an anti-Maoist operation, an official said.

Personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), Special Task Force (STF) and local police were involved in the operation, he said.



When the security personnel were cordoning off Patelpara locality of the village, they rounded up the three rebels, identified as Kunjam Sanna (30), Kadti Bhima (31) and Kadti Sula (21), the official said.

On way back from the operation, the security forces also dismantled a Naxal memorial structure, he said.



On September 2, a CRPF jawan suffered critical injuries on his leg when a pressure IED, allegedly planted by these three cadres, exploded near Timmapur village here, he said. PTI COR TKP GK GK