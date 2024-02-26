Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 17th, 2021 at 11:22 IST

3 new COVID-19 cases push Andamans tally to 7,595

3 new COVID-19 cases push Andamans tally to 7,595

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Port Blair, Sep 17 (PTI) The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported three new cases in the last 24 hours pushing the tally to 7,595, a health official said on Friday.

Two new cases were detected during testing at the Veer Savarkar Airport here and one during local contact tracing, the official said.

All passengers arriving by flight have to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test at the Veer Savarkar Airport before they are allowed entry into the islands.

The archipelago now has 15 active COVID-19 cases and all 15 patients are in the South Andaman district while the other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are COVID-19 free, he said.

One more patient recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 7,451.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality was reported.

The administration has so far tested 5,22,279 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.45 per cent, he said.

A total of 4,01,429 beneficiaries have been inoculated till Thursday, of which 2,79,624 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,21,805 have received both doses of the vaccine, the official said, adding that the union territory has a total population of around 4,00,000 people. PTI COR RG RG

Published September 17th, 2021 at 11:22 IST

