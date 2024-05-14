Advertisement

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police on Tuesday, May 14, arrested three operatives of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice for writing pro-Khalistan slogans in Punjab and Delhi. The three operatives were arrested by Punjab Police from Bathinda.

The arrest was made by the Counter-Intelligence wing, Bathinda, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. Punjab Police confirmed the same through a post on X.

"In a major breakthrough, Counter-Intelligence, Bathinda & Bathinda Police have arrested three #SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at various public places including Bathinda, #Punjab & #Delhi, backed by #NewYork-based mastermind Gurpatwant Pannun of Sikhs for Justice (#SFJ)," said Yadav in a post on X.

Khalistani Slogans Found Written in Delhi and Bathinda

The pro-Khalistan slogans were found written on the walls of the district administrative complex and court complex in Bathinda on April 27. Similar slogans also appeared at the Jhandewalan Metro Station and Karol Bagh Metro Station in Delhi on May 9. Pro-Khalistan graffiti and slogans targeting India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on some pillars of the Karol Bagh and Jhandewalan Metro stations in the national capital. The graffiti advocated for Khalistan referendum.

What is Sikh For Justice Group

On July 10, 2019, pro-Khalistan group 'Sikhs for Justice' (SFJ), founded by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, was banned by the Centre for its alleged anti-national activities under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Pannun has also been designated as a terrorist by the Indian government.

(With inputs from PTI)



