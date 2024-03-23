Updated May 17th, 2022 at 10:53 IST
3 people killed, 10 injured after truck hit vehicles and pedestrians in MP
Khandwa, May 17 (PTI) Three people were killed and 10 others injured when a speeding truck hit some vehicles and pedestrians in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said on Tuesday.
The accident took place around 11 pm on Monday on Mundi-Beed Road, nearly 35 km from the district headquarters.
While a group of people was returning from a marriage function at a hotel near an ashram, the truck hit some two-wheelers and pedestrians, Beed police post in-charge R P Yadav said.
The truck, which was carrying various items for the marriage function, then veered off the road, he said.
Three persons - Gendalal Rathore (62), his nephew Vishal Rathore and niece Khushi (5), all travelling on a motorcycle, were hit by the speeding truck, he said.
Gendalal died on the spot, while the two others succumbed on way to the district hospital, the official said.
Ten other people, including some pedestrians, suffered injuries and were undergoing treatment in different hospitals, he said.
The truck driver was arrested and the police registered a case against him, the official said. PTI COR ADU GK GK
