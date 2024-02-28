Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 11th, 2021 at 12:23 IST

3 persons dead, infant missing as vehicle plunges into canal in Jammu

3 persons dead, infant missing as vehicle plunges into canal in Jammu

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Jammu, Sep 11 (PTI) Three persons, including a couple, were killed while a rescue operation is on to trace out a missing baby after a private car plunged into a canal in the outskirts of Jammu early on Saturday, police said.

Four other persons, who were also travelling in the vehicle, were rescued and evacuated to hospital, a police official said.

Advertisement

He said the accident took place at Marallian in Miran Sahib in the early hours when a car carrying eight relatives were on their way to Bahadurpur village in Arnia skidded off the road and fell into the canal.

Ganesh Kumar was driving the vehicle and lost control while negotiating a curve, the official said, adding that police along with locals immediately launched a rescue operation.

Advertisement

They managed to save the lives of Kumar, his wife Kanchana, Menu Kumari and her son Sushant who were shifted to hospital.

The rescuers recovered the bodies Kewal Krishan (60), his wife Surjeet Kumari (52) and two-year-old Manshi, while the search is still on for two-month-old Paranshi, the official said. PTI TAS HDA

Advertisement

Published September 11th, 2021 at 12:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

4 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

4 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

5 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

18 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

18 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

18 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

18 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

19 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

19 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

19 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

20 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info10 minutes ago

  2. 'He experiences a bit of pain': Another Indian player heads to London

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. Ahead of Global Telecom Meet, Deptt of Telecom, telcos receive training

    Business News12 minutes ago

  4. 'Why is Hardik Pandya in Grade A?': BCCI lambasted over contracts list

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  5. Several People Crushed to Death After Being Hit By Train In Jamtara

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo