Published 20:55 IST, September 14th 2024

3 Students Crushed To Death By Mini Truck In Bihar's Samastipur

At least 3 school-going girls were killed in Bihar’s Samastipur after a speeding mini truck crushed them, while the victims were on their way to school.

3 school going girls killed after a mini truck crushed them in Bihar's Samastipur | Image: PTI (Representational Image)
