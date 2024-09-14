Published 20:55 IST, September 14th 2024
3 Students Crushed To Death By Mini Truck In Bihar's Samastipur
At least 3 school-going girls were killed in Bihar’s Samastipur after a speeding mini truck crushed them, while the victims were on their way to school.
3 school going girls killed after a mini truck crushed them in Bihar's Samastipur | Image: PTI (Representational Image)
