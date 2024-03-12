×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

3 Students killed, 5 Others Injured After 2 Buses Collide in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu

At least 3 students were hit and crushed to death in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu, after a private bus collided with a mini bus in Cuddalore district.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
accident
3 Students died in a road accident in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu | Image:social media
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Chengalpattu: At least 3 students were hit and crushed to death in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu, after a private bus collided with a mini bus in Cuddalore district. The incident occurred Tuesday, while all the students were returning to their home after appealing for their examination at the centre. Apart from the three deceased, around 6 people also got injured during the incident.

According to the police official, the victim students were travelling on the footboard of the private bus, when a mini bus collided with it. After the collision the three students fell on the road and the mini bus crushed them.

After the incident, all the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where the three students were declared dead. The other injured persons are being treated at the hospital.

A senior police official stated that a massive collision took place between a private bus and a mini bus near Virudhachalam in Cuddalore district. After the collision, some students traveling on the footboard fell down and were crushed by the mini bus. Five other people have also been injured.

The police have registered a case into the matter and further legal action is being taken. 
 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

